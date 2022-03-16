Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.37. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 841,271 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4.18.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

