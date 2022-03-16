Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $85.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 927,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,411,869. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

