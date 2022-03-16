Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 10449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $552.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 888,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.