WSP Global Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$187.79.

WSP stock opened at C$166.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.17. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$116.15 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Insiders have sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last ninety days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

