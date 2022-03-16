WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.0968

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $977,868.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00103010 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

