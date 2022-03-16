Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $100.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $82.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

