Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

WPRT opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

