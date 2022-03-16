Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRTGet Rating) (TSE:WPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

WPRT opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.