Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.94 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

