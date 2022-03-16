Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WBND opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 600,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,911,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period.

