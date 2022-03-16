Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WBND opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $27.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.
