West Coast Financial LLC Has $285,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

MCD stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.10. The stock had a trading volume of 140,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.16 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

