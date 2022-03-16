West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $285.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.77 and its 200-day moving average is $310.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

