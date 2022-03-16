Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

WDOFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.59. 216,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,129. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.