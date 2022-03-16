Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

ASND stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $96.97 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

