Wells Fargo & Company Increases CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $26.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $17.84 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

