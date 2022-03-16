Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

