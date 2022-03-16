Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 318 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

