Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 760,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 425,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.