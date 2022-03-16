Welch & Forbes LLC Has $923,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.