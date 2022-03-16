Welch & Forbes LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

