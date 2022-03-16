Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.77 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.73 and its 200 day moving average is $252.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

