Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Waters by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $317.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.63. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $264.88 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

