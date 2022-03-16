Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Short Interest Update

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 42.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 267,954 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weber by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weber by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

