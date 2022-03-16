Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) vs. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Head to Head Analysis

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Web Blockchain Media alerts:

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and NextGen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.36 $9.52 million $0.01 1,965.97

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Web Blockchain Media and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Web Blockchain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Web Blockchain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.