Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.24.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

