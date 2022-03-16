Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $40,226,000.

USMV opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

