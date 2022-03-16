Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SNOW opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.77.
In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
