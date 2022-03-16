Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $342,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

