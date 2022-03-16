Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 83 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $497.91 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $351.83 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.57. The firm has a market cap of $468.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

