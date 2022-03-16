Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

