Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

