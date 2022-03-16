Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $317.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.63. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.88 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

