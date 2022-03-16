Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.64. 37,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

