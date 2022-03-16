Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.23

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.23 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $926.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $376.44 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

