W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. 11,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

