Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VOR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,799. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

