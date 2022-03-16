Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 30,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 110,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $675,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

