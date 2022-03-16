Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 2.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.69. 5,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 269,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
