Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,302 shares of company stock worth $160,610 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

AIO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 137,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,987. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

