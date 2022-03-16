VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $12,806.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044880 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

