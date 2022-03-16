Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 10,333 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises approximately 4.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $86,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in STERIS by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in STERIS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $222.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $184.68 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

