Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

