VIG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 35% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. VIG has a market cap of $724,900.96 and $21.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,738,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

