Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 396.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$171.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.35. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $112.75 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.