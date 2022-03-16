VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CIL opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

