VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of CIL opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $46.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.
