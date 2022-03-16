Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.