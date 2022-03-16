Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of VERV stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00.
In other news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.
VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.
About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verve Therapeutics (VERV)
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.