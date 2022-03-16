Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,181. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $304.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

