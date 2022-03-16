Veriti Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

