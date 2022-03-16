Veriti Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

