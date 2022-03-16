Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

