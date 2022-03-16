Veriti Management LLC Purchases 25,010 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

LYG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

